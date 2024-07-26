5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

