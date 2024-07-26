Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 919,482

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.

Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
624 $
Price in auction currency 575 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 25, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Artemide Aste - April 7, 2024
Seller Artemide Aste
Date April 7, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Darabanth - January 4, 2024
Seller Darabanth
Date January 4, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Frankfurter - November 3, 2023
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Coinhouse - June 25, 2023
Seller Coinhouse
Date June 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 18, 2023
Seller Auctiones
Date June 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - June 6, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date June 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
