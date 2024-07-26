Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 919,482
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark B. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 23890 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,994. Bidding took place September 6, 2012.
