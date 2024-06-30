Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 852,836

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1875
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.

Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 970 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - February 24, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - June 11, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - March 12, 2023
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - October 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 11, 2021
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 7, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 1, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 1, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - June 20, 2021
Seller HIRSCH
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - May 29, 2021
Seller Höhn
Date May 29, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
Seller WAG
Date May 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date May 12, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
