5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (4) AU (27) XF (19) VF (20) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) AU58 (3) Service PCGS (4)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (2)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

Darabanth (1)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (10)

Heritage (1)

HIRSCH (2)

Höhn (3)

Juno (1)

Katz (3)

Kricheldorf (1)

Künker (15)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rauch (1)

Reinhard Fischer (3)

Rhenumis (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (1)

Via (1)

WAG (3)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)