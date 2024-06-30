Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1875 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 852,836
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1875
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (74) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1875 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,800. Bidding took place October 1, 2015.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
24 $
Price in auction currency 22 EUR
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 970 PLN
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date March 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date October 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required


For the sale of 5 Mark 1875 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
