5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (22) UNC (46) AU (93) XF (133) VF (105) F (2) No grade (9) Condition (slab) MS65 (3) MS64 (10) MS63 (9) MS62 (2) AU58 (5) AU50 (1) XF40 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (4) PF64 (1) PF58 (2) DETAILS (3) Service PCGS (17) NGC (26)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

Anticomondo (1)

Artemide Aste (1)

Auction World (5)

Auctiones (1)

Aurea (2)

Aureo & Calicó (3)

BAC (26)

Busso Peus (11)

Cayón (2)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

Coin Cabinet (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

CoinsNB (4)

COINSNET (2)

Empire (3)

Emporium Hamburg (19)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)

Grün (18)

Heritage (15)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (2)

HIRSCH (10)

Höhn (10)

ibercoin (2)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Jesús Vico (1)

Katz (9)

Kroha (2)

Künker (67)

Macho & Chlapovič (1)

Marciniak (2)

MDC Monaco (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)

Niemczyk (2)

Nihon (2)

NOA (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numisbalt (2)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Oslo Myntgalleri (1)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (2)

Rauch (7)

RedSquare (1)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rhenumis (3)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Russiancoin (6)

Savoca Numismatik (2)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (4)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (2)

Stare Monety (1)

Tauler & Fau (4)

Teutoburger (45)

TMAJK sro (1)

UBS (2)

Universum Coins GmbH (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

VL Nummus (4)

WAG (24)

WCN (3)

Westfälische (7)

Wójcicki (6)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)

Zöttl (1)