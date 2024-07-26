Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 838,346
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1874
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (412) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
