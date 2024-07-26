Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 838,346

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1874
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (412) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1874 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30065 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 19,200. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (5)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (3)
  • BAC (26)
  • Busso Peus (11)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (3)
  • Coin Cabinet (1)
  • Coinhouse (3)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (19)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (18)
  • Heritage (15)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (2)
  • HIRSCH (10)
  • Höhn (10)
  • ibercoin (2)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kroha (2)
  • Künker (67)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (3)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (3)
  • Niemczyk (2)
  • Nihon (2)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numedux (1)
  • Numimarket (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Pesek Auctions (1)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (7)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (9)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (2)
  • Russiancoin (6)
  • Savoca Numismatik (2)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Tauler & Fau (4)
  • Teutoburger (45)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (4)
  • WAG (24)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (7)
  • Wójcicki (6)
  • Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 35 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - May 18, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date May 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 16, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - April 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1874 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1874 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1874 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search