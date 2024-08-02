Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1878 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,138
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1878
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (273)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1878 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6132 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,300. Bidding took place June 22, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ANTIUM AURUM (1)
- Auction World (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (21)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (15)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (4)
- Gorny & Mosch (9)
- Grün (16)
- Heritage (2)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- Hess Divo (5)
- HIRSCH (11)
- Höhn (15)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (2)
- Künker (68)
- London Coins (2)
- Marciniak (3)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (7)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- SINCONA (4)
- Sonntag (5)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (24)
- UBS (11)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (11)
- WCN (2)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date February 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 13
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1878 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search