5 Mark 1877 C "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 688,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Frankfurt
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark C. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Frankfurt Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2124 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 29, 2021.
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Seller Astarte S.A.
Date June 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
