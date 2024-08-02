Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 516,600

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hanover
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
315 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS66 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Erwin Dietrich - November 26, 2023
Seller Erwin Dietrich
Date November 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Veilinghuis de Ruiter - October 6, 2023
Seller Veilinghuis de Ruiter
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - October 6, 2023
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date October 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - September 13, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date September 13, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 4, 2023
Seller WAG
Date June 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

