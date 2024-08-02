Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 516,600
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Hanover
- Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 14
