5 Mark 1877 B "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark B. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hanover Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 231 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 2,400. Bidding took place November 14, 2017.

Сondition UNC (11) AU (20) XF (119) VF (111) F (2) G (1) No grade (14) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS64 (3) MS61 (1) Service NGC (6) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Busso Peus (16)

Chaponnière (1)

COINSNET (1)

Dorotheum (4)

Emporium Hamburg (4)

Erwin Dietrich (1)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Gärtner (5)

Goldberg (2)

Gorny & Mosch (10)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (11)

Helios (1)

Heritage (5)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (9)

Höhn (10)

Katz (2)

Kroha (1)

Künker (67)

Lanz München (1)

Leu (1)

Meister & Sonntag (1)

Möller (2)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numimarket (1)

Rauch (4)

Reinhard Fischer (12)

Rhenumis (8)

Russiancoin (13)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Savoca Numismatik (1)

SINCONA (2)

Solidus Numismatik (1)

Sonntag (7)

Spink (1)

Stack's (1)

Stephen Album (1)

Teutoburger (26)

UBS (17)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

VINCHON (2)

WAG (11)

Wójcicki (2)