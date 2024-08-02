5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (28) AU (64) XF (229) VF (269) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS65 (1) MS64 (2) MS63 (4) MS62 (1) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU55 (11) AU53 (1) AU50 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (2) VF25 (1) DETAILS (2) Service PCGS (7) NGC (22) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Auctiones (2)

BAC (2)

Baldwin's of St. James's (1)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (33)

Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)

CNG (1)

Dorotheum (3)

Emporium Hamburg (15)

Felzmann (3)

Frankfurter (2)

Gärtner (7)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (13)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (18)

Heritage (16)

Heritage Eur (7)

HIRSCH (26)

Höhn (28)

iNumis (1)

Jean ELSEN (5)

Katz (4)

Kroha (1)

Künker (122)

Marciniak (1)

Marudhar (1)

Meister & Sonntag (6)

Möller (6)

Morton & Eden (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)

Münzen & Medaillen (2)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)

Münzenonline (2)

Niemczyk (3)

NOA (1)

Nomisma (1)

Numimarket (6)

Numismatica Ranieri (3)

Numisor (1)

Rauch (10)

Reinhard Fischer (22)

Rhenumis (8)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Rzeszowski DA (1)

Silicua Coins (1)

SINCONA (32)

Sonntag (11)

Sovereign Rarities (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tennants Auctioneers (1)

Teutoburger (59)

UBS (21)

Varesi (2)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (47)

WCN (7)

Westfälische (3)

Wilhelm Sellschopp (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Wormser Auktionshaus (1)