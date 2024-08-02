Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 1,991 g
- Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
- Diameter 17 mm
- Edge Plain
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,216,782
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1877
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (597) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
123 ... 29
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
