Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 1,991 g
  • Pure gold (0,0576 oz) 1,7919 g
  • Diameter 17 mm
  • Edge Plain
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,216,782

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1877
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (597) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1877 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 560 sold at the Chaponnière & Firmenich SA auction for CHF 9,500. Bidding took place October 22, 2017.

Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
217 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition XF40 PCGS
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 240 USD
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Wormser Auktionshaus - June 4, 2024
Seller Wormser Auktionshaus
Date June 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - May 22, 2024
Seller Möller
Date May 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 2, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - April 16, 2024
Seller Numimarket
Date April 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Ranieri - April 9, 2024
Seller Numismatica Ranieri
Date April 9, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1877 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - April 7, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
