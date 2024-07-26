Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 200,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1362)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33699 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 141 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 21, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 27, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 20, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 17, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date August 17, 2024
Condition PF64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
