Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 200,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Frederick III (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1362)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 33699 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,560. Bidding took place January 18, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date July 21, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 27, 2024
Condition MS61 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 20, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
