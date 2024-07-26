5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2579 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (63) UNC (77) AU (187) XF (215) VF (128) F (2) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (6) MS64 (8) MS63 (7) MS62 (4) MS61 (8) MS60 (1) AU58 (16) AU50 (1) XF40 (3) PF64 (5) PF63 (4) PF62 (4) PF61 (6) PF60 (1) DETAILS (6) CAMEO (2) Service PCGS (26) NGC (53) NCS (1) ANACS (1)

