Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 56,204
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1888
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (678) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2579 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Auction World (9)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (2)
- AURORA (2)
- BAC (14)
- Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
- Busso Peus (38)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (4)
- COINSNET (2)
- Dorotheum (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (50)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (4)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (7)
- GGN (3)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (17)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (27)
- Heritage (34)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (12)
- Höhn (34)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (9)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (7)
- Künker (131)
- Lanz München (1)
- Marciniak (2)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Nihon (4)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Rauch (8)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
- Rhenumis (10)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Schulman (3)
- Sedwick (1)
- SINCONA (7)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (15)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (8)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (73)
- UBS (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (60)
- Westfälische (15)
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 33
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search