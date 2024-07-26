Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 56,204

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1888
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (678) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2579 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 14,500. Bidding took place May 31, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
  • Alexander (1)
  • Auction World (9)
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (14)
  • Bru Sale & Wellico (1)
  • Busso Peus (38)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
  • Coin Cabinet (4)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Dorotheum (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (50)
  • Felzmann (1)
  • Frankfurter (4)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gärtner (7)
  • GGN (3)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (17)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Grün (27)
  • Heritage (34)
  • Heritage Eur (2)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (12)
  • Höhn (34)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (9)
  • Kricheldorf (1)
  • Kroha (7)
  • Künker (131)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • Marciniak (2)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (2)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (4)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Nihon (4)
  • Numimarket (3)
  • Numismatica Genevensis (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Rauch (8)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Rhenumis (10)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • Schulman (3)
  • Sedwick (1)
  • SINCONA (7)
  • Soler y Llach (1)
  • Sonntag (15)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (8)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (73)
  • UBS (4)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (60)
  • Westfälische (15)
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1248 $
Price in auction currency 1150 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
760 $
Price in auction currency 700 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - June 11, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date June 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 17, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 25, 2024
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1888 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1888 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1888 All German coins German silver coins German coins 5 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search