5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (56) UNC (19) AU (40) XF (27) VF (32) No grade (5) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (4) MS63 (2) AU55 (1) PF66 (2) PF65 (2) PF64 (3) PF63 (1) PF62 (15) CAMEO (4) Service NGC (23) PCGS (9)

Seller All companies

Auction World (2)

Aurea (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

AURORA (2)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

BAC (26)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (3)

CNG (1)

COINSNET (1)

Denga1700 (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (12)

Felzmann (2)

Frühwald (1)

Grün (19)

Heritage (3)

HERVERA (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (4)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

iNumis (1)

Katz (8)

Kroha (1)

Künker (24)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Nihon (1)

Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)

Numedux (1)

Numimarket (1)

Numisbalt (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (2)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (2)

Rzeszowski DA (2)

Schulman (3)

SINCONA (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (2)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (1)

Teutoburger (9)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Via (1)

WAG (12)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (1)

Zöttl (2)