Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,079,874
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1900
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (2)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (2)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (26)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (3)
- CNG (1)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (12)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (1)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (3)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- iNumis (1)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (24)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (1)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Russiancoin (2)
- Rzeszowski DA (2)
- Schulman (3)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (2)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Via (1)
- WAG (12)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (2)
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 9
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1900 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search