Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,079,874

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1900
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (179)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1900 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,300. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 150 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - January 28, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date January 28, 2024
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd - November 24, 2023
Seller Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd
Date November 24, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition PF62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 16, 2023
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction CNG - August 16, 2023
Seller CNG
Date August 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1900 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition PF62 PCGS
To auction

