Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 528,560

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1899
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5701 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.

Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
260 $
Price in auction currency 240 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 37 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - May 16, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 11, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date November 30, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - April 23, 2022
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date April 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

