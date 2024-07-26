Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1899 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 528,560
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1899
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (65)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1899 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 5701 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date March 11, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1899 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Category
Year
