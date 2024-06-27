Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1898 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,133,590
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1898
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (155)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1898 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 787 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place May 31, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Auction World (1)
- Aurea (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (18)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins of History (1)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Denga1700 (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (18)
- Heritage (2)
- Hess Divo (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (2)
- iNumis (2)
- Katz (8)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (15)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Niemczyk (2)
- Numis Poland (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (3)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rare Coins (1)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- Russiancoin (9)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Teutoburger (16)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- WAG (9)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (3)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
39 $
Price in auction currency 3400 RUB
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
2241 $
Price in auction currency 2100 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date November 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date October 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1898 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search