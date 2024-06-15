Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 831,025

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1895
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 31 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - June 2, 2024
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - April 4, 2023
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date April 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - October 30, 2022
Seller Zöttl
Date October 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - October 9, 2022
Seller WAG
Date October 9, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1895 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

