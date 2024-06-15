Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 831,025
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1895
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (136)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller COINSTORE
Date June 2, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
