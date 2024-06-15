5 Mark 1895 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1895 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1099 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place April 14, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (9) UNC (22) AU (51) XF (25) VF (23) No grade (6) Condition (slab) MS64 (2) MS63 (1) MS62 (7) AU58 (1) XF40 (1) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (7) PCGS (8) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Anticomondo (1)

Auction World (1)

AURORA (1)

Busso Peus (2)

Cayón (1)

Coins.ee (1)

CoinsNB (1)

COINSNET (1)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Emporium Hamburg (6)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (17)

Heritage (5)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (2)

iBelgica (1)

ibercoin (1)

Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (21)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

NUMMUS Olomouc (3)

Pesek Auctions (1)

Rauch (1)

Russiancoin (1)

Rzeszowski DA (5)

Schulman (1)

SINCONA (3)

Teutoburger (12)

V. GADOURY (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

WAG (14)

Wójcicki (4)

Zöttl (2)