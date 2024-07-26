Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 440,203
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1894
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (3)
- Auctiones (1)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (15)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- CoinsNB (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (9)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Golden Lion (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Grün (12)
- Heritage (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (3)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (17)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numimarket (1)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numismatica Genevensis (1)
- Palombo (2)
- Pesek Auctions (2)
- Rauch (2)
- Russiancoin (2)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (14)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- WAG (5)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Zöttl (1)
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1894 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search