Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 440,203

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1894
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (123)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1894 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 275 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 1,800. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
271 $
Price in auction currency 250 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition XF45
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - May 7, 2024
Seller BAC
Date May 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
958 $
Price in auction currency 900 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - March 14, 2024
Seller TMAJK sro
Date March 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - December 12, 2023
Seller BAC
Date December 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 27, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1894 A "Prussia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1894 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search