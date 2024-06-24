Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 215,300

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1893
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30070 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
  • CoinsNB (2)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (9)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (1)
  • Rauch (3)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (11)
  • WAG (4)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
  • Westfälische (2)
  • Zöttl (1)
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - August 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - March 17, 2023
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - November 10, 2022
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - September 8, 2022
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Coinhouse - March 27, 2022
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Ibrahim's Collectibles - November 28, 2021
Seller Ibrahim's Collectibles
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1893 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

