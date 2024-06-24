Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1893 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 215,300
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1893
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (69)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1893 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30070 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place August 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
161 $
Price in auction currency 650 PLN
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1040 $
Price in auction currency 975 EUR
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Heritage
Date August 19, 2023
Condition PF65 PCGS
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date November 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date September 8, 2022
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date March 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1893 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
