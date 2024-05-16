Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 224,009

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1892
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.

Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2561 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - July 25, 2023
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - February 27, 2023
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - January 18, 2023
Seller BAC
Date January 18, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 9, 2022
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - September 15, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2022
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - September 7, 2022
Seller BAC
Date September 7, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 12, 2022
Seller WAG
Date June 12, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 27, 2022
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - April 6, 2022
Seller BAC
Date April 6, 2022
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
Seller WAG
Date February 13, 2022
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - October 27, 2021
Seller BAC
Date October 27, 2021
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1892 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

