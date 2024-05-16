Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1892 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 224,009
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1892
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (68)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1892 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 2,100. Bidding took place May 25, 2011.
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
327 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
2561 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller BAC
Date July 25, 2023
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PF58 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rauch
Date February 27, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 15, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Mark 1892 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
