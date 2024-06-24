Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 27,78 g
- Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
- Diameter 38 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 130,261
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 5 Mark
- Year 1891
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (80) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
