Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 27,78 g
  • Pure silver (0,8038 oz) 25,002 g
  • Diameter 38 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 130,261

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 5 Mark
  • Year 1891
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 5 Mark 1891 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 4072 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 7,500. Bidding took place June 25, 2020.

Seller WCN
Date August 1, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
116 $
Price in auction currency 470 PLN
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
1392 $
Price in auction currency 1300 EUR
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date April 14, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - February 21, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date February 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Coins Numismatic Barcelona - March 11, 2023
Seller Coins Numismatic Barcelona
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - March 11, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date March 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - March 2, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date March 2, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - December 6, 2022
Seller Leu
Date December 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 27, 2022
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 16, 2022
Seller Grün
Date November 16, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 30, 2022
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - September 25, 2022
Seller Katz
Date September 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 5 Mark 1891 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - July 23, 2022
Seller Höhn
Date July 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Mark 1891 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

