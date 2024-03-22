4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt". This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Сondition PROOF (3) UNC (2) AU (5) XF (4)