Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 21,27 g
  • Diameter 34,5 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 4 Mark
  • Year 1904
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt". This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.

Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - March 18, 2016
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Möller - May 7, 2013
Seller Möller
Date May 7, 2013
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction HIRSCH - September 29, 2012
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - September 29, 2005
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - September 25, 2003
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

