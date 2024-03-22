Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt" (Germany, German Empire)
Auction Prices (14)
Find out the current coin value of the German 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt". This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 5274 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,600. Bidding took place March 20, 2024.
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
1738 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
1032 $
Price in auction currency 950 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date March 18, 2016
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 29, 2012
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2005
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 25, 2003
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Mark 1904 "Private trial strike by H. Schmidt", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
