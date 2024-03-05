Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wars of Liberation

Obverse Pattern 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 15,62 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Plain

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (46)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.

Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Stephen Album - March 5, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Kroha - October 7, 2023
Seller Kroha
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction CoinsNB - September 30, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - May 13, 2023
Seller Katz
Date May 13, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 24, 2023
Seller Künker
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
Seller Künker
Date May 6, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 20, 2020
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - April 30, 2020
Seller Katz
Date April 30, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - March 20, 2020
Seller Künker
Date March 20, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2019
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - June 6, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2019
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Macho & Chlapovič - November 11, 2018
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Auction World - October 21, 2018
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Hess Divo - May 29, 2018
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Möller - April 9, 2018
Seller Möller
Date April 9, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF64 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Heritage - January 17, 2018
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

