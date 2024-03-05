Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wars of Liberation
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This copper coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1025 sold at the Auktionshaus Rapp auction for CHF 8,500. Bidding took place May 23, 2019.
Seller Stephen Album
Date March 5, 2024
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
375 $
Price in auction currency 375 USD
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
180 $
Price in auction currency 180 USD
Seller CoinsNB
Date September 30, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date December 20, 2020
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Frankfurter
Date November 8, 2019
Condition PF65 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 6, 2019
Condition PF63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Macho & Chlapovič
Date November 11, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date October 21, 2018
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Hess Divo
Date May 29, 2018
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 17, 2018
Condition PF67 NGC
Selling price
******
