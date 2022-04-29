Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Busso Peus (1)
