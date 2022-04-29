3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Сondition XF (1)