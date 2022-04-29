Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1569 sold at the Dr. Busso Peus Nachf. auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place April 27, 2022.

Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

