Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
Seller Künker
Date February 21, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
737 $
Price in auction currency 650 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - April 18, 2011
Seller Heritage
Date April 18, 2011
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

