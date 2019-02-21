Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.
Сondition
