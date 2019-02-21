3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 9086 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place February 20, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1)