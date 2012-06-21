Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia". University of Berlin (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: University of Berlin
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark J. University of Berlin. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3524 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
12743 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11380 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
