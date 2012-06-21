Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia". University of Berlin (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: University of Berlin

Obverse Pattern 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" University of Berlin - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" University of Berlin - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver
  • Weight 17,85 g
  • Diameter 33,05 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark J. University of Berlin. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3524 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition SP64 PCGS
Selling price
12743 $
Price in auction currency 10500 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
11380 $
Price in auction currency 9000 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" (Pattern) at auction Künker - June 18, 2001
Seller Künker
Date June 18, 2001
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

