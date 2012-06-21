Pattern 3 Mark 1910 J "Prussia". University of Berlin (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark J. University of Berlin. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 3524 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 10,500. Bidding took place January 28, 2021.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) SP64 (1) Service PCGS (1)