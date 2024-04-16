Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Off-center strike

Obverse 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" Off-center strike - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1905-1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (8) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Heritage (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Möller (2)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • WAG (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction Möller - November 15, 2021
Seller Möller
Date November 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - September 27, 2020
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction MDC Monaco - December 1, 2017
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 11, 2017
Seller WAG
Date June 11, 2017
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction Möller - June 1, 2015
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction Künker - October 10, 2007
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 28, 2007
Seller Heritage
Date September 28, 2007
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

