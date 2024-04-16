Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Off-center strike
Specification
- Metal Silver
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1905-1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
351 $
Price in auction currency 330 EUR
Seller Stephen Album
Date September 27, 2020
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
550 $
Price in auction currency 550 USD
Seller MDC Monaco
Date December 1, 2017
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date October 10, 2007
Condition AU
Selling price
