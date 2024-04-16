3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1905-1912 "Prussia". Off-center strike. This silver coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 662 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 850. Bidding took place June 1, 2015.

