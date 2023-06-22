Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia". Pattern (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Pattern
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6045 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
