Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia". Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Pattern

Obverse 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark A. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1327 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 5,500. Bidding took place June 20, 2023.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • HIRSCH (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • Möller (1)
  • Rauch (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
6045 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
Seller Möller
Date June 1, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2022
Seller Busso Peus
Date April 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
1890 $
Price in auction currency 1800 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
Seller Rauch
Date June 23, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2015
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 28, 2006
Seller Künker
Date September 28, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 14, 2006
Seller Künker
Date March 14, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1905 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 30, 1999
Seller Künker
Date September 30, 1999
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1905 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

