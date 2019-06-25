3 Mark 1915 "Prussia". Mansfeld. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia". Mansfeld. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition PROOF (1) AU (2) XF (1) No grade (1)