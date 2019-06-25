Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 "Prussia". Mansfeld. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Mansfeld. Pattern
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia". Mansfeld. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
18789 $
Price in auction currency 16500 EUR
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
