Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1915 "Prussia". Mansfeld. Pattern (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Mansfeld. Pattern

Obverse 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" Mansfeld Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" Mansfeld Pattern - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia". Mansfeld. Pattern. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1419 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 16,500. Bidding took place June 24, 2019.

Сondition
  • All companies
  • Künker (4)
  • London Coin Galleries (1)
Germany 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 25, 2019
Seller Künker
Date June 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
18789 $
Price in auction currency 16500 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" at auction London Coin Galleries - November 1, 2016
Seller London Coin Galleries
Date November 1, 2016
Condition No grade
Selling price
1958 $
Price in auction currency 1600 GBP
Germany 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2012
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 1, 2006
Seller Künker
Date February 1, 2006
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 9, 2000
Seller Künker
Date March 9, 2000
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German silver coins German coins 3 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search