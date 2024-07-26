Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1915 A "Prussia". Mansfeld (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Mansfeld
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 30,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1274) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia" with mark A. Mansfeld. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3387 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 860,000. Bidding took place July 18, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Try free
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Try free
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1915 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
