Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,022,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (457) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6341 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Ars Time (1)
- Artemide Aste (5)
- Aste (2)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (3)
- Aurea (8)
- Aureo & Calicó (6)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (23)
- Cayón (2)
- Cieszyńskie CN (5)
- Coinhouse (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (2)
- CoinsNB (9)
- COINSNET (8)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (3)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (8)
- Heritage (17)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (7)
- ibercoin (3)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (4)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Inasta (5)
- iNumis (3)
- Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. (1)
- Karamitsos (4)
- Katz (39)
- Klondike Auction (2)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (35)
- London Coins (1)
- Marciniak (6)
- Möller (4)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
- Müzayede and Pazarlama (1)
- Niemczyk (9)
- NOA (1)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (2)
- Nomisma Aste (2)
- Numedux (1)
- Numimarket (2)
- Numis Arena (1)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Numision (1)
- Numismática Leilões (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Palombo (1)
- Pegasus Auctions (1)
- Pesek Auctions (3)
- POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (17)
- Rzeszowski DA (11)
- Schulman (2)
- SINCONA (2)
- Sonntag (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (7)
- Stare Monety (12)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (2)
- Tauler & Fau (6)
- Teutoburger (25)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Westfälische (4)
- Wójcicki (13)
- Zöttl (19)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 22
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search