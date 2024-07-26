Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,022,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6341 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place March 22, 2023.

Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
71 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 28 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Aurea - May 30, 2024
Seller Aurea
Date May 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 26, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Numis Arena - April 18, 2024
Seller Numis Arena
Date April 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date April 19, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1914 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

