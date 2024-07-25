Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: 25th years of the reign

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" 25th years of the reign - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,000,000
  • Mintage PROOF 6,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (906)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.

Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
30 $
Price in auction currency 120 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - July 11, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS64
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 11, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 4, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 30, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date June 30, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

Search