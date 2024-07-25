Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". 25th years of the reign (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: 25th years of the reign
Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,000,000
- Mintage PROOF 6,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (906)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. 25th years of the reign. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1075 sold at the Münzen Gut-Lynt GmbH auction for EUR 1,450. Bidding took place September 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 55 EUR
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date July 4, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition PF62 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
