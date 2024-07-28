3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3299 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

