Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Wars of Liberation

Obverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" Wars of Liberation - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,000,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1050) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3299 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numismatica Ferrarese
Date July 28, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CONCORDIA - July 25, 2024
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 20, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition MS63
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - July 10, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date July 10, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - June 28, 2024
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - June 15, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date June 15, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition AU58
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - August 4, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date August 4, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Al Sur del Mundo - August 11, 2024
Seller Al Sur del Mundo
Date August 11, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

