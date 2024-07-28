Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1913 A "Prussia". Wars of Liberation (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Wars of Liberation
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,000,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1050) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. Wars of Liberation. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3299 sold at the Auction World auction for JPY 130,000. Bidding took place July 16, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (51)
- Anticomondo (6)
- ANTIUM AURUM (5)
- Artemide Aste (5)
- Aste (5)
- Auction World (9)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (9)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- AURORA (4)
- BAC (50)
- Baldwin's (3)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Bertolami (1)
- Bolaffi (1)
- Busso Peus (7)
- Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Chaponnière (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (4)
- CMA Auctions (2)
- CNG (3)
- Coinhouse (9)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (15)
- COINSNET (20)
- COINSTORE (5)
- CONCORDIA (1)
- Darabanth (1)
- Davissons Ltd. (2)
- Denga1700 (4)
- DNW (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (5)
- Empire (4)
- Emporium Hamburg (7)
- Frühwald (11)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- GINZA (3)
- GMA Numismatica Napoli srl (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (7)
- Grün (19)
- Heritage (68)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (6)
- HIRSCH (10)
- Höhn (19)
- ibercoin (5)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (7)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Inasta (17)
- iNumis (5)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Karamitsos (6)
- Katz (76)
- KENDRO a.s. (1)
- Kricheldorf (1)
- Kroha (3)
- Künker (47)
- La Galerie Numismatique (24)
- London Coins (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Marciniak (4)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (2)
- Meister & Sonntag (1)
- Möller (2)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- MS67 (1)
- MUNZE (2)
- Münzen & Medaillen (2)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (5)
- Naumann (2)
- Niemczyk (23)
- Nihon (6)
- NOA (2)
- Noble Numismatics Pty Ltd (4)
- Nomisma (6)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numedux (7)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis Poland (12)
- Numisa (4)
- Numisbalt (33)
- Numismatica Ferrarese (1)
- Numismática Leilões (5)
- Numismatica Luciani (2)
- Numismatica Picena (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (8)
- Pars Coins (2)
- Pegasus Auctions (2)
- Pesek Auctions (9)
- POINSIGNON NUMISMATIQUE (1)
- Rare Coins (5)
- Rauch (4)
- RedSquare (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (2)
- Rhenumis (1)
- Rio de la Plata (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- Russiancoin (14)
- Rzeszowski DA (37)
- Savoca Numismatik (1)
- Schulman (4)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (7)
- Solidus Numismatik (4)
- Sonntag (2)
- Spink (5)
- Stack's (18)
- Stare Monety (4)
- Stary Sklep (1)
- Status International (1)
- Stephen Album (6)
- Taisei (2)
- Tauler & Fau (15)
- Teutoburger (23)
- The Canadian Numismatic Company (1)
- TimeLine Auctions (1)
- TMAJK sro (3)
- UBS (1)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (4)
- Via (3)
- Vila Rica Moedas Ltda (1)
- VL Nummus (4)
- WAG (21)
- WCN (26)
- WDA - MiM (5)
- Westfälische (1)
- Wójcicki (17)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Zöttl (28)
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
52 $
Price in auction currency 48 EUR
Seller CONCORDIA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
33 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 50
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search