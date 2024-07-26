Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia". University of Breslau (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: University of Breslau

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" University of Breslau - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" University of Breslau - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 400,000

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1223)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. University of Breslau. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6326 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - July 27, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date July 27, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
92 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
Seller Künker
Date July 26, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Savoca Numismatik - July 20, 2024
Seller Savoca Numismatik
Date July 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Pars Coins - July 8, 2024
Seller Pars Coins
Date July 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Schulman - June 27, 2024
Seller Schulman
Date June 27, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - June 6, 2024
Seller CHS Basel Numismatics
Date June 6, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction London Coins - June 2, 2024
Seller London Coins
Date June 2, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - August 23, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date August 23, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

