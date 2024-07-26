Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia". University of Breslau (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: University of Breslau
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 400,000
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Commemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (1223)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. University of Breslau. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 6326 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 8,000. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
123 ... 59
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
