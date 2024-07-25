Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,625,724
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (441)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Agora (1)
- Alexander (5)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Artemide Aste (3)
- Aste (2)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aurea (10)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (1)
- BAC (49)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (2)
- Coin Cabinet (1)
- Coinhouse (5)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (4)
- COINSNET (8)
- Darabanth (1)
- Denga1700 (4)
- Eeckhout (1)
- Empire (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Frühwald (3)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (9)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (2)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (4)
- Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Inasta (4)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (34)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (12)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- London Coins (7)
- Marciniak (6)
- Matos, Esteves & Pacheco (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Möller (3)
- Monnaies d'Antan (1)
- Montenegro (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (13)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numimarket (3)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (7)
- Numismática Leilões (10)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (3)
- NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Pesek Auctions (7)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (8)
- Rio de la Plata (4)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (18)
- Rzeszowski DA (20)
- Schulman (3)
- Silicua Coins (1)
- Sima Srl (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Solidus Numismatik (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Tauler & Fau (9)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (6)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (2)
- VL Nummus (5)
- WAG (22)
- WCN (8)
- WDA - MiM (3)
- Wójcicki (10)
- Wu-eL (1)
- Zöttl (25)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 21
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search