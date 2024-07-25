Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,625,724

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (441)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 847 sold at the Hess Divo auction for CHF 3,800. Bidding took place May 29, 2018.

Seller WCN
Date July 25, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
45 $
Price in auction currency 180 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - July 25, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 25, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
41 $
Price in auction currency 38 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Russiancoin - June 13, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 13, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date June 6, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - May 11, 2024
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date May 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller WCN
Date May 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Baldwin's - August 6, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date August 6, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction

For the sale of 3 Mark 1912 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

