Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,241,710

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1411 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (2)
  • Aste (3)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • Aurea (2)
  • AURORA (2)
  • BAC (20)
  • Cayón (1)
  • Cieszyńskie CN (4)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coinhouse (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (5)
  • Emporium Hamburg (1)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Grün (8)
  • Heritage (12)
  • HERVERA (1)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • ibercoin (6)
  • Ibrahim's Collectibles (1)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jesús Vico (1)
  • Katz (22)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (4)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Marciniak (4)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Niemczyk (3)
  • NOA (1)
  • Numimarket (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Numismatica Ferrarese (2)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • NUMMUS Olomouc (2)
  • Pesek Auctions (5)
  • Rare Coins (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (1)
  • Rio de la Plata (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russiancoin (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (2)
  • Solidus Numismatik (2)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Stare Monety (1)
  • Stary Sklep (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (5)
  • Teutoburger (4)
  • TMAJK sro (1)
  • UBS (2)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (2)
  • WAG (8)
  • WCN (3)
  • Westfälische (1)
  • Wójcicki (4)
  • Zöttl (16)
Seller WCN
Date July 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 75 PLN
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 20 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Auctiones - June 16, 2024
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - May 26, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
Seller BAC
Date April 2, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - March 27, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction NUMMUS Olomouc - March 27, 2024
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Niemczyk - March 19, 2024
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - February 25, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - February 18, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Stary Sklep - February 11, 2024
Seller Stary Sklep
Date February 11, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition VF
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Aste - September 19, 2024
Seller Aste
Date September 19, 2024
Condition UNC
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - September 22, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date September 22, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

