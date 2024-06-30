Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,241,710
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (219)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1411 sold at the H.D. Rauch auction for EUR 560. Bidding took place March 23, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Auctiones
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date March 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller NUMMUS Olomouc
Date March 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 19, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller CoinsNB
Date February 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
