Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,590,624
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2588 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,438. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
15 $
Price in auction currency 14 EUR
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
