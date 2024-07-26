3 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2588 sold at the Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc. auction for USD 1,438. Bidding took place May 24, 2008.

Сondition PROOF (19) UNC (33) AU (24) XF (119) VF (51) F (1) No grade (29) Condition (slab) MS66 (2) MS65 (3) MS64 (3) MS62 (4) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (3) VF35 (1) PF67 (2) PF66 (3) PF65 (1) PF64 (2) PF63 (3) CAMEO (2) ULTRA CAMEO (7) Service PCGS (13) NGC (11) ННР (2) ANACS (1)

