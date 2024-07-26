3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Сondition PROOF (40) UNC (45) AU (34) XF (113) VF (41) No grade (32) Condition (slab) MS67 (3) MS66 (3) MS65 (4) MS64 (3) MS63 (4) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (3) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) PF66 (1) PF65 (7) PF64 (1) PF63 (2) DETAILS (2) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (4) Service NGC (20) PCGS (11)

Seller All companies

AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)

Alexander (8)

Artemide Aste (5)

Aste (2)

Auction World (1)

Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)

Aurea (3)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

BAC (14)

Bertolami (1)

Busso Peus (3)

Cayón (2)

Chiswick Auctions (1)

Cieszyńskie CN (11)

CNG (1)

Coinhouse (3)

Coins and Medals (1)

Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)

Coins.ee (5)

CoinsNB (2)

COINSNET (4)

COINSTORE (1)

Denga1700 (3)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Frühwald (2)

Gärtner (2)

GINZA (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (7)

Heritage (13)

Hermes Auctions (1)

HERVERA (1)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (1)

ibercoin (2)

Inasta (4)

iNumis (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (29)

Künker (10)

London Coins (5)

Marciniak (4)

MDC Monaco (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Niemczyk (4)

Numedux (1)

Numis Poland (3)

Numisbalt (16)

Numismática Leilões (3)

Numismatica Luciani (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Numisor (1)

Pesek Auctions (7)

Rare Coins (2)

Reinhard Fischer (9)

Rio de la Plata (2)

Roma Numismatics (3)

Russiancoin (11)

Rzeszowski DA (12)

Schulman (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (1)

Stack's (1)

Stare Monety (3)

Tauler & Fau (1)

Tempus (1)

Teutoburger (7)

UBS (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (15)

WCN (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (12)

Zöttl (14)