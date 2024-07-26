Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" - Silver Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,900)
  • Weight 16,67 g
  • Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
  • Diameter 33 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,343,745

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 3 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (305)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.

Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - June 30, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date June 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Rio de la Plata - June 14, 2024
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 4, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 4, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 29, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Chiswick Auctions - May 26, 2024
Seller Chiswick Auctions
Date May 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Cieszyńskie CN - May 26, 2024
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - May 8, 2024
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Roma Numismatics - April 25, 2024
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Frühwald - April 13, 2024
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Zöttl - April 7, 2024
Seller Zöttl
Date April 7, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
Seller WAG
Date September 1, 2024
Condition MS65 PCGS
To auction
Germany 3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Aureo & Calicó - September 19, 2024
Seller Aureo & Calicó
Date September 19, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search