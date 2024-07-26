Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
3 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,900)
- Weight 16,67 g
- Pure silver (0,4824 oz) 15,003 g
- Diameter 33 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,343,745
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 3 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (305)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 3 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This silver coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 213 sold at the MDC Monaco auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place October 29, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (1)
- Alexander (8)
- Artemide Aste (5)
- Aste (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Aurea (3)
- Aureo & Calicó (1)
- BAC (14)
- Bertolami (1)
- Busso Peus (3)
- Cayón (2)
- Chiswick Auctions (1)
- Cieszyńskie CN (11)
- CNG (1)
- Coinhouse (3)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins Numismatic Barcelona (1)
- Coins.ee (5)
- CoinsNB (2)
- COINSNET (4)
- COINSTORE (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Frühwald (2)
- Gärtner (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (7)
- Heritage (13)
- Hermes Auctions (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (1)
- Höhn (1)
- ibercoin (2)
- Inasta (4)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (29)
- Künker (10)
- London Coins (5)
- Marciniak (4)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Monedalia.es (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Niemczyk (4)
- Numedux (1)
- Numis Poland (3)
- Numisbalt (16)
- Numismática Leilões (3)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Numisor (1)
- Pesek Auctions (7)
- Rare Coins (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (9)
- Rio de la Plata (2)
- Roma Numismatics (3)
- Russiancoin (11)
- Rzeszowski DA (12)
- Schulman (1)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Sonntag (1)
- Stack's (1)
- Stare Monety (3)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Tempus (1)
- Teutoburger (7)
- UBS (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- WAG (15)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Wójcicki (12)
- Zöttl (14)
Seller Rio de la Plata
Date June 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 50 USD
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date May 29, 2024
Condition PF63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Cieszyńskie CN
Date May 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date May 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date April 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Frühwald
Date April 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 15
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Mark 1909 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search