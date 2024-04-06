Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

Pattern 20 Mark 1913. Copper (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Copper

Obverse Pattern 20 Mark 1913 Copper - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse Pattern 20 Mark 1913 Copper - Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1913 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Grün (1)
  • Heritage (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (7)
  • Möller (5)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (4)
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Numisbalt - May 14, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Gärtner - October 17, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Gärtner - June 25, 2022
Seller Gärtner
Date June 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Katz - November 8, 2020
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Möller - June 29, 2020
Seller Möller
Date June 29, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Spink - January 2, 2020
Seller Spink
Date January 2, 2020
Condition SP63 RB PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Möller - June 3, 2019
Seller Möller
Date June 3, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2019
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Möller - November 2, 2018
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Stack's - February 5, 2016
Seller Stack's
Date February 5, 2016
Condition PF64 RB NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Teutoburger - September 11, 2015
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Künker - July 4, 2014
Seller Künker
Date July 4, 2014
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction Grün - May 16, 2014
Seller Grün
Date May 16, 2014
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 (Pattern) at auction SINCONA - May 29, 2013
Seller SINCONA
Date May 29, 2013
Condition XF
Selling price

Search