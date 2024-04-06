Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
Pattern 20 Mark 1913. Copper (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Copper
Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1913 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 14, 2023
Condition PF66 NGC
Selling price
241 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Seller Gärtner
Date October 17, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
68 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller Katz
Date November 8, 2020
Condition PF63 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Möller
Date November 2, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 11, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
