Pattern 20 Mark 1913. Copper (Germany, German Empire)

Find out the current coin value of the German Pattern 20 Mark 1913 . Copper. This copper coin from the times of German Empire. The record price belongs to the lot 1576 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,200. Bidding took place December 14, 2011.

