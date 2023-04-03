20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) Service NGC (1)