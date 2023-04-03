Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia". Incuse Error (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Incuse Error
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. Incuse Error. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2465 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place June 21, 2005.
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date September 19, 2021
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
481 $
Price in auction currency 350 GBP
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date June 27, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
