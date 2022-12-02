Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)

Variety: Klippe

Obverse 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" Klippe - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" Klippe - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,999)

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1873
  • Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Pattern
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark A. Klippe. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia" at auction Möller - December 2, 2022
Seller Möller
Date December 2, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

