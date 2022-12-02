20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark A. Klippe. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.

Сondition AU (1)