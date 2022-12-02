Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1873 A "Prussia". Klippe (Germany, German Empire)
Variety: Klippe
Photo by: Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,999)
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1873
- Ruler Wilhelm I (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Pattern
Auction Prices (1) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia" with mark A. Klippe. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 431 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 680. Bidding took place December 2, 2022.
Сondition
- All companies
- Möller (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1873 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search