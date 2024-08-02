Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,268,055
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1915
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1915 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2686 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (1)
- Busso Peus (6)
- Cayón (2)
- Chaponnière (3)
- Emporium Hamburg (36)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (7)
- Grün (17)
- Heritage (8)
- HIRSCH (5)
- Höhn (4)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (61)
- Lanz München (1)
- MDC Monaco (1)
- Meister & Sonntag (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Rapp (2)
- Rauch (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (3)
- Rhenumis (1)
- SINCONA (11)
- Sonntag (3)
- Stack's (1)
- Teutoburger (17)
- UBS (6)
- V. GADOURY (2)
- WAG (7)
- WCN (1)
- Westfälische (3)
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1915 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search