Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,268,055

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1915
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (222)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1915 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2686 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 6,000. Bidding took place May 8, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (6)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (3)
  • Emporium Hamburg (36)
  • Felzmann (2)
  • Frankfurter (1)
  • Frühwald (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (7)
  • Grün (17)
  • Heritage (8)
  • HIRSCH (5)
  • Höhn (4)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Künker (61)
  • Lanz München (1)
  • MDC Monaco (1)
  • Meister & Sonntag (2)
  • Möller (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzenonline (1)
  • Rapp (2)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (3)
  • Rhenumis (1)
  • SINCONA (11)
  • Sonntag (3)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (17)
  • UBS (6)
  • V. GADOURY (2)
  • WAG (7)
  • WCN (1)
  • Westfälische (3)
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
4283 $
Price in auction currency 4000 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
3883 $
Price in auction currency 3600 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Münzenonline - April 26, 2024
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
Seller Künker
Date March 22, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Chaponnière - November 19, 2023
Seller Chaponnière
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
Seller Grün
Date November 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 4, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 4, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - June 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 10, 2023
Condition PROOF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1915 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 11, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1915 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1915 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search