Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,136,861

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1914
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (738)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,163. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (6)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • AURORA (6)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (9)
  • Bruun Rasmussen (1)
  • Busso Peus (9)
  • Cayón (4)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coins.ee (3)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Creusy Numismatique (3)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • DNW (3)
  • Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (14)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Filatelie Klim (1)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Frühwald (3)
  • Gärtner (12)
  • GINZA (3)
  • Goldberg (6)
  • Gorny & Mosch (15)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
  • Grün (16)
  • HAYNAULT (3)
  • Heritage (64)
  • Heritage Eur (7)
  • Hermes Auctions (8)
  • HERVERA (3)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (24)
  • Höhn (49)
  • Holmasto (8)
  • iNumis (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (4)
  • Jesús Vico (2)
  • Katz (6)
  • Kroha (1)
  • Künker (66)
  • London Coins (1)
  • Lugdunum (1)
  • Macho & Chlapovič (1)
  • Möller (5)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (6)
  • MS67 (10)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (3)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NOA (1)
  • Nomisma (2)
  • Numimarket (4)
  • Numis.be (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numision (2)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Numismatica Ranieri (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
  • Palombo (1)
  • Rauch (14)
  • Reinhard Fischer (60)
  • Rhenumis (14)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • Schulman (4)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (5)
  • Sonntag (1)
  • Sovereign Rarities (3)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (15)
  • Stephen Album (1)
  • Teutoburger (57)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (5)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
  • VL Nummus (1)
  • WAG (61)
  • Warin Global Investments (37)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (2)
  • Westfälische (1)
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 22, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 22, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - July 1, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 58500 RUB
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Rauch - June 27, 2024
Seller Rauch
Date June 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
555 $
Price in auction currency 520 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 24, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 24, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 21, 2024
Seller Künker
Date June 21, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Höhn - June 16, 2024
Seller Höhn
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Stephen Album - June 16, 2024
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 10, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 10, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 3, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 3, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - May 25, 2024
Seller Holmasto
Date May 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - May 24, 2024
Seller Künker
Date May 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction VL Nummus - May 18, 2024
Seller VL Nummus
Date May 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
Seller Grün
Date May 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1914 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Pesek Auctions
Auction Sep 23, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search