Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1914 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,136,861
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1914
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (738)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1914 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 2214 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 17,163. Bidding took place May 14, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (6)
- Auctiones (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (6)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- BAC (9)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (9)
- Cayón (4)
- CNG (4)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- Coins.ee (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Creusy Numismatique (3)
- Davissons Ltd. (1)
- DNW (3)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (14)
- Felzmann (4)
- Filatelie Klim (1)
- Frankfurter (3)
- Frühwald (3)
- Gärtner (12)
- GINZA (3)
- Goldberg (6)
- Gorny & Mosch (15)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (2)
- Grün (16)
- HAYNAULT (3)
- Heritage (64)
- Heritage Eur (7)
- Hermes Auctions (8)
- HERVERA (3)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (24)
- Höhn (49)
- Holmasto (8)
- iNumis (1)
- Jean ELSEN (4)
- Jesús Vico (2)
- Katz (6)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (66)
- London Coins (1)
- Lugdunum (1)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Möller (5)
- Monnaies d'Antan (6)
- MS67 (10)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (6)
- Münzen & Medaillen (3)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NOA (1)
- Nomisma (2)
- Numimarket (4)
- Numis.be (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Numision (2)
- Numismática Leilões (1)
- Numismatica Ranieri (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (2)
- Palombo (1)
- Rauch (14)
- Reinhard Fischer (60)
- Rhenumis (14)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russiancoin (3)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- Schulman (4)
- SINCONA (3)
- Soler y Llach (5)
- Sonntag (1)
- Sovereign Rarities (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (15)
- Stephen Album (1)
- Teutoburger (57)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (5)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)
- VL Nummus (1)
- WAG (61)
- Warin Global Investments (37)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Westfälische (1)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date July 1, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
684 $
Price in auction currency 58500 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stephen Album
Date June 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 36
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1914 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search