Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,102,730
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1913
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Auctiones (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- AURORA (3)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Coin Cabinet (3)
- COINSNET (1)
- Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Frühwald (1)
- Gärtner (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (5)
- Heritage (23)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (3)
- HIRSCH (8)
- Höhn (4)
- Holmasto (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (4)
- Künker (3)
- London Coins (1)
- Möller (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Reinhard Fischer (16)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (6)
- Teutoburger (1)
- UBS (4)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- Via (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (13)
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search