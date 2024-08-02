20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Сondition PROOF (12) UNC (31) AU (32) XF (53) VF (7) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (6) MS63 (8) MS62 (7) MS61 (1) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) PF67 (1) PF65 (6) PF63 (3) CAMEO (3) ULTRA CAMEO (6) Service NGC (26) PCGS (9) ANACS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (1)

Auctiones (1)

Aureo & Calicó (2)

AURORA (3)

Bruun Rasmussen (1)

Busso Peus (1)

Coin Cabinet (3)

COINSNET (1)

Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Felzmann (2)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (3)

Goldberg (1)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (5)

Heritage (23)

Heritage Eur (2)

HERVERA (3)

HIRSCH (8)

Höhn (4)

Holmasto (2)

Jean ELSEN (1)

Karamitsos (1)

Katz (4)

Künker (3)

London Coins (1)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Münzenonline (1)

Myntauktioner i Sverige AB (1)

Naumann (1)

Reinhard Fischer (16)

Rhenumis (2)

Soler y Llach (3)

Spink (1)

Stack's (6)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (4)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)

Via (1)

VINCHON (1)

WAG (13)