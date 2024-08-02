Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,102,730

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1913
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 30250 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 7,638. Bidding took place August 3, 2017.

Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - June 9, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date June 9, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
541 $
Price in auction currency 500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
660 $
Price in auction currency 660 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction AURORA - January 10, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - November 13, 2023
Seller Heritage Eur
Date November 13, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 12, 2023
Seller Bruun Rasmussen
Date November 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date October 19, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - October 7, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction COINSNET - September 3, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date September 3, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - July 19, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date July 19, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Naumann - July 2, 2023
Seller Naumann
Date July 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - May 25, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date May 25, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - April 20, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date April 20, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - April 14, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date April 14, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Holmasto - March 11, 2023
Seller Holmasto
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 1, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date December 1, 2022
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1913 A "Prussia" at auction Via - September 30, 2022
Seller Via
Date September 30, 2022
Condition PF63 CAMEO NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1913 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

