Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 502,530
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
