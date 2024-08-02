Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 502,530

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (229) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 3689 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 6,500. Bidding took place September 27, 2016.

Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
452 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Istra Numizmatika d.o.o. - March 10, 2024
Seller Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition UNC PL
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction COINSTORE - December 10, 2023
Seller COINSTORE
Date December 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
Seller WAG
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Numimarket - November 28, 2023
Seller Numimarket
Date November 28, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
Seller Katz
Date November 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 14, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF65 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1912 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1912 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

