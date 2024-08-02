Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,569,398

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1912
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.

Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
482 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - May 15, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - May 12, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date May 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Soler y Llach - May 10, 2024
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - April 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Aurora Numismatica - March 1, 2024
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - February 8, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction CoinsNB - December 16, 2023
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - December 10, 2023
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 23, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - November 2, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - October 18, 2023
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date October 18, 2023
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction
Germany 20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition AU
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1912 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

