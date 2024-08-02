Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1912 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,569,398
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1912
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1912 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 797 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 3,000. Bidding took place December 2, 2016.
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Stack's
Date May 15, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Soler y Llach
Date May 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Auction World
Date April 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Aurora Numismatica
Date March 1, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date February 8, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller CoinsNB
Date December 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date December 10, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 23, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date November 2, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS64 PCGS
Selling price
******
