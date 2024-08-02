Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,745,790
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1911
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (2)
- Auction World (1)
- Aureo & Calicó (3)
- Aurora Numismatica (1)
- Bereska (1)
- Bruun Rasmussen (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (2)
- CNG (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- DNW (2)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (2)
- Frühwald (4)
- Gärtner (1)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (1)
- Heritage (26)
- Heritage Eur (10)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (13)
- Höhn (8)
- iNumis (1)
- Karamitsos (1)
- Katz (1)
- Kroha (1)
- Künker (9)
- Macho & Chlapovič (1)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- Münzen & Medaillen (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Naumann (1)
- Nihon (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Numision (2)
- Numismatica Luciani (1)
- Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (48)
- Rhenumis (4)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (3)
- Skanfil Auksjoner AS (1)
- Soler y Llach (3)
- Stack's (12)
- Teutoburger (8)
- TMAJK sro (1)
- UBS (3)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (27)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wormser Auktionshaus (1)
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 93000 JPY
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1911 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search