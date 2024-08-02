Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,745,790

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1911
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (237) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1911 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 25198 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,120. Bidding took place June 23, 2024.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Auction World - July 14, 2024
Seller Auction World
Date July 14, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
589 $
Price in auction currency 93000 JPY
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition PF64 ULTRA CAMEO NGC
Selling price
3120 $
Price in auction currency 3120 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 13, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 13, 2024
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 8, 2024
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 8, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - December 21, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date December 21, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1911 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - October 6, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date October 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
