Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 753,217

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - May 16, 2024
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Naumann - May 5, 2024
Seller Naumann
Date May 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - January 16, 2024
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Davissons Ltd. - December 6, 2023
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Numismatica Luciani - November 10, 2023
Seller Numismatica Luciani
Date November 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - April 28, 2023
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Germany 20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF


For the sale of 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

