Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1910 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 753,217
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (139) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 3,600. Bidding took place March 15, 2019.
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
490 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
463 $
Price in auction currency 425 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date January 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date December 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date April 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date February 22, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
