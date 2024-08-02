Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 8,645,549

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1910
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,830. Bidding took place March 8, 2006.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
  • All companies
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Artemide Aste (1)
  • Auction World (2)
  • Aureo (1)
  • Aureo & Calicó (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Aurora Numismatica (1)
  • BAC (10)
  • Bereska (1)
  • Casa de Subastas de Madrid (1)
  • Cayón (2)
  • Chaponnière (1)
  • CNG (4)
  • Coin Cabinet (3)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Emporium Hamburg (3)
  • Felzmann (4)
  • Frankfurter (3)
  • Frühwald (2)
  • Gärtner (5)
  • GINZA (2)
  • Goldberg (4)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
  • Heritage (24)
  • Heritage Eur (6)
  • Herrero (1)
  • HERVERA (7)
  • Hess Divo (4)
  • HIRSCH (18)
  • Höhn (14)
  • ibercoin (1)
  • Jean ELSEN (1)
  • Karamitsos (1)
  • Katz (7)
  • Kroha (3)
  • Künker (16)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Leu (1)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • Möller (3)
  • Monnaies d'Antan (1)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • Münzen & Medaillen (1)
  • Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Numisma - Portugal (3)
  • Numismática Leilões (1)
  • Oslo Myntgalleri (1)
  • Rare Coins (1)
  • Reinhard Fischer (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (2)
  • Rzeszowski DA (4)
  • Schulman (1)
  • SINCONA (3)
  • Soler y Llach (8)
  • Stack's (10)
  • Teutoburger (8)
  • UBS (1)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
  • WAG (31)
  • WDA - MiM (6)
  • Wójcicki (1)
  • Zöttl (2)
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - July 16, 2024
Seller Leu
Date July 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
469 $
Price in auction currency 420 CHF
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Davissons Ltd. - June 26, 2024
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 705 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - June 25, 2024
Seller BAC
Date June 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 16, 2024
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage Eur - May 13, 2024
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - April 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - April 14, 2024
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - March 10, 2024
Seller Katz
Date March 10, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - February 29, 2024
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Casa de Subastas de Madrid - February 23, 2024
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - February 22, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction BAC - January 23, 2024
Seller BAC
Date January 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
Seller WAG
Date January 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" at auction Katz - January 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 14, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1910 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Category
Year
Search