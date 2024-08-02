20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,830. Bidding took place March 8, 2006.

