Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1910 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 8,645,549
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1910
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (277) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 788 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,830. Bidding took place March 8, 2006.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Other filters
Seller Davissons Ltd.
Date June 26, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
705 $
Price in auction currency 705 USD
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date May 16, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage Eur
Date May 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date April 25, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Karamitsos
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Casa de Subastas de Madrid
Date February 23, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date February 22, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 25, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1910 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
