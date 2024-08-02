Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 350,128
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Felzmann (3)
- Gärtner (2)
- Goldberg (2)
- Grün (6)
- Heritage (19)
- Hess Divo (2)
- HIRSCH (4)
- Höhn (2)
- Künker (14)
- Möller (3)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
- Numisbalt (3)
- Rauch (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (13)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Stack's (2)
- Teutoburger (10)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Varesi (1)
- WAG (9)
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
5809 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search