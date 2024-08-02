Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 350,128

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (107) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Aureo & Calicó (2)
  • Felzmann (3)
  • Gärtner (2)
  • Goldberg (2)
  • Grün (6)
  • Heritage (19)
  • Hess Divo (2)
  • HIRSCH (4)
  • Höhn (2)
  • Künker (14)
  • Möller (3)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)
  • Numisbalt (3)
  • Rauch (2)
  • Reinhard Fischer (13)
  • Rhenumis (3)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Teutoburger (10)
  • UBS (2)
  • V. GADOURY (1)
  • Varesi (1)
  • WAG (9)
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
446 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - September 29, 2023
Seller Künker
Date September 29, 2023
Condition PF66 CAMEO PCGS
Selling price
5809 $
Price in auction currency 5500 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
Seller Grün
Date May 17, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - May 21, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date May 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - April 10, 2022
Seller WAG
Date April 10, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - March 11, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date March 11, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - December 12, 2021
Seller WAG
Date December 12, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
Seller Grün
Date November 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 21, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 21, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 14, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 14, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - October 7, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date October 7, 2021
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 30, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 30, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - September 23, 2021
Seller Heritage
Date September 23, 2021
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to buy?
Germany 20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 16, 2024
Condition XF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Germany Coin catalog of German Empire Coins of Germany in 1909 All German coins German gold coins German coins 20 Mark Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Category
Year
Search