20 Mark 1909 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 31095 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 8,813. Bidding took place January 4, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (14) UNC (11) AU (10) XF (50) VF (18) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS62 (4) MS61 (5) MS60 (1) AU58 (3) PF67 (1) PF66 (4) PF65 (2) DETAILS (1) CAMEO (4) ULTRA CAMEO (3) Service PCGS (5) NGC (17)

Seller All companies

Aureo & Calicó (2)

Felzmann (3)

Gärtner (2)

Goldberg (2)

Grün (6)

Heritage (19)

Hess Divo (2)

HIRSCH (4)

Höhn (2)

Künker (14)

Möller (3)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (2)

Numisbalt (3)

Rauch (2)

Reinhard Fischer (13)

Rhenumis (3)

Stack's (2)

Teutoburger (10)

UBS (2)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

WAG (9)