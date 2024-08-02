Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 5,212,836
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1909
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7044 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- ALDE & OGN / Guillard (1)
- Anticomondo (1)
- Artemide Aste (1)
- Auction World (2)
- Aureo & Calicó (2)
- Bereska (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (3)
- Felzmann (1)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (9)
- GINZA (1)
- Goldberg (2)
- Gorny & Mosch (2)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Heritage (17)
- Heritage Eur (2)
- HERVERA (1)
- Hess Divo (1)
- HIRSCH (9)
- Höhn (14)
- Holmasto (1)
- Künker (7)
- Leu (2)
- Lugdunum (2)
- Möller (1)
- Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)
- Numisbalt (4)
- Reinhard Fischer (4)
- Rhenumis (3)
- Schulman (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Soler y Llach (2)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (5)
- Tauler & Fau (1)
- Teutoburger (9)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- Veilinghuis de Ruiter (1)
- WAG (16)
- WDA - MiM (2)
- Wójcicki (2)
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 7
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search