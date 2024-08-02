Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 5,212,836

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1909
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (146) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7044 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place January 19, 2022.

Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - July 7, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
576 $
Price in auction currency 576 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
Seller WAG
Date June 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS62 PCGS
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
Seller WAG
Date March 10, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - March 5, 2024
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date March 5, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 19, 2024
Seller Gärtner
Date February 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - October 27, 2023
Seller Spink
Date October 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Artemide Aste - October 8, 2023
Seller Artemide Aste
Date October 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Leu - September 11, 2023
Seller Leu
Date September 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
Seller Künker
Date June 22, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1909 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1909 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

