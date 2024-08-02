Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 3,274,168

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1908
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the Oslo Myntgalleri AS auction for NOK 24,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2024.

Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
475 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - February 29, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - January 18, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - January 16, 2024
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Lugdunum - December 14, 2023
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Emporium Hamburg - November 24, 2023
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction TMAJK sro - November 16, 2023
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - November 5, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat - September 22, 2023
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Stack's - September 13, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Sovereign Rarities - June 5, 2023
Seller Sovereign Rarities
Date June 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Spink - April 3, 2023
Seller Spink
Date April 3, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Numisbalt - April 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction Anticomondo - March 2, 2023
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Germany 20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

