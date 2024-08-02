Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1908 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 3,274,168
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1908
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (180)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1908 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1946 sold at the Oslo Myntgalleri AS auction for NOK 24,000. Bidding took place May 4, 2024.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
476 $
Price in auction currency 440 EUR
Seller Heritage
Date February 29, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 18, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date January 16, 2024
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Lugdunum
Date December 14, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Emporium Hamburg
Date November 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller TMAJK sro
Date November 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date November 5, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Dom Aukcyjny Art Magnat
Date September 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Stack's
Date September 13, 2023
Condition MS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 2, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Anticomondo
Date March 2, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1908 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
