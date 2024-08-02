20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29780 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (22) AU (21) XF (56) VF (13) No grade (1) Condition (slab) MS64 (3) MS63 (5) MS62 (2) MS61 (4) AU58 (2) PF66 (1) CAMEO (1) Service NGC (15) PCGS (2)

Seller All companies

Anticomondo (1)

Aureo & Calicó (1)

Aurora Numismatica (1)

CNG (1)

Coin Cabinet (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

Emporium Hamburg (2)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (1)

GINZA (1)

Goldberg (6)

Gorny & Mosch (2)

Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)

Grün (4)

Heritage (14)

Heritage Eur (4)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (5)

Höhn (7)

Karamitsos (1)

Künker (5)

Lugdunum (2)

Möller (1)

Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)

Münzen & Medaillen (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (1)

Niemczyk (1)

NOA (1)

Numision (1)

Reinhard Fischer (15)

Rhenumis (1)

Rimon Auctions (1)

Spink (1)

Stack's (5)

Teutoburger (1)

TimeLine Auctions (2)

UBS (1)

V. GADOURY (1)

Varesi (1)

Veilinghuis de Ruiter (2)

WAG (9)

WDA - MiM (1)

Wójcicki (3)