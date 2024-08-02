Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,576,286
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1907
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Berlin
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29780 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1907 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
