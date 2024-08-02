Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,576,286

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1907
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Berlin
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (115)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1907 "Prussia" with mark A. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Berlin Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 29780 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 3,525. Bidding took place September 17, 2015.

Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 23, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date June 23, 2024
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
600 $
Price in auction currency 600 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 5, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date June 5, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
440 $
Price in auction currency 440 USD
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - May 12, 2024
Seller WAG
Date May 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Numision - April 5, 2024
Seller Numision
Date April 5, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction NOA - April 4, 2024
Seller NOA
Date April 4, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - March 25, 2024
Seller Heritage
Date March 25, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WDA - MiM - March 1, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date March 1, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 9, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date November 9, 2023
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Wójcicki - October 7, 2023
Seller Wójcicki
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Heritage - June 22, 2023
Seller Heritage
Date June 22, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Goldberg - June 21, 2023
Seller Goldberg
Date June 21, 2023
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - March 26, 2023
Seller Münzen Gut-Lynt
Date March 26, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Gärtner - February 20, 2023
Seller Gärtner
Date February 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Karamitsos - October 23, 2022
Seller Karamitsos
Date October 23, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 12, 2022
Seller Gorny & Mosch
Date October 12, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Coins and Medals - September 22, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Germany 20 Mark 1907 A "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******

Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Mark 1907 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

