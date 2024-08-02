Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001
20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)
Photo by: Gorny & Mosch
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,900)
- Weight 7,965 g
- Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
- Diameter 22,5 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 920,784
Description
- Country Germany
- Period German Empire
- Denomination 20 Mark
- Year 1905
- Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
- Mint Hamburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Anticomondo (1)
- Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
- Busso Peus (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coin Cabinet (2)
- COINSNET (1)
- Emporium Hamburg (1)
- Felzmann (4)
- Frankfurter (1)
- Gärtner (2)
- GGN (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (4)
- Goudwisselkantoor veilingen (1)
- Grün (9)
- Heritage (5)
- Heritage Eur (1)
- HERVERA (1)
- HIRSCH (7)
- Höhn (8)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (16)
- Marciniak (2)
- Möller (2)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (4)
- Olivier Goujon (1)
- Pesek Auctions (1)
- Rauch (3)
- Reinhard Fischer (30)
- Rhenumis (2)
- Soler y Llach (1)
- Teutoburger (13)
- UBS (2)
- V. GADOURY (1)
- VINCHON (1)
- WAG (14)
- Warin Global Investments (1)
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 8
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search