Germany Period: 1871-2001 1871-2001

20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Obverse 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire Reverse 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" - Gold Coin Value - Germany, German Empire

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,900)
  • Weight 7,965 g
  • Pure gold (0,2305 oz) 7,1685 g
  • Diameter 22,5 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 920,784

Description

  • Country Germany
  • Period German Empire
  • Denomination 20 Mark
  • Year 1905
  • Ruler Wilhelm II (German Emperor)
  • Mint Hamburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (148) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 14, 2024
Seller Goudwisselkantoor veilingen
Date June 14, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
483 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
Seller Teutoburger
Date April 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
457 $
Price in auction currency 430 EUR
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Coin Cabinet - March 5, 2024
Seller Coin Cabinet
Date March 5, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
Seller WAG
Date February 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - December 4, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date December 4, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction WAG - November 12, 2023
Seller WAG
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
Seller Höhn
Date November 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Teutoburger - September 15, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date September 15, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 20, 2023
Seller Künker
Date July 20, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Marciniak - June 1, 2023
Seller Marciniak
Date June 1, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - April 20, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date April 20, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - February 16, 2023
Seller HIRSCH
Date February 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Rhenumis - November 25, 2022
Seller Rhenumis
Date November 25, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Pesek Auctions - November 23, 2022
Seller Pesek Auctions
Date November 23, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Heritage - November 17, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date November 17, 2022
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - November 18, 2022
Seller Künker
Date November 18, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction HIRSCH - September 23, 2022
Seller HIRSCH
Date September 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Künker - July 21, 2022
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Germany 20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
Seller Grün
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
For the sale of 20 Mark 1905 "Prussia", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

