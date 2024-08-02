20 Mark 1905 J "Prussia" (Germany, German Empire)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the German 20 Mark 1905 "Prussia" with mark J. This gold coin from the times of German Empire struck at the Hamburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1291 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place February 12, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (2) UNC (9) AU (19) XF (74) VF (41) F (1) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS65 (2) MS64 (1) MS63 (3) AU58 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (4) PCGS (4)

